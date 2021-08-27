Smoothy Tops One Day Volume of $536,702.00 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, Smoothy has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $536,702.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00053556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00135096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.41 or 0.00151947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,932.51 or 0.99916144 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.12 or 0.01000779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.30 or 0.06391822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

