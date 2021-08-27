SnowSwap (SNOW) Market Cap Reaches $3.46 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 20% against the US dollar. SnowSwap has a market cap of $3.46 million and $175,755.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $10.34 or 0.00021373 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.28 or 0.00128763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00152631 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,363.53 or 0.99991862 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $489.86 or 0.01012783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.07 or 0.06649250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,171 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.