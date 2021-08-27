Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $321.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $290.00. Societe Generale’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRM. KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their target price on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.15.

salesforce.com stock opened at $267.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.68.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

