Soda Coin Price Down 59.3% Over Last 7 Days (SOC)

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 40.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Soda Coin has a market cap of $93.49 million and $27.33 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded down 59.3% against the US dollar. One Soda Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0533 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00052767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00053254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.09 or 0.00758327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00100704 BTC.

Soda Coin Coin Profile

Soda Coin is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,753,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng . Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Soda Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

