Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.00

Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €40.00 ($47.06) and traded as high as €43.04 ($50.64). Software Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €42.42 ($49.91), with a volume of 54,717 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.38.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:SOW)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

