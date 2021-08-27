Solana (SOL) Price Tops $81.72

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Solana has a total market capitalization of $23.76 billion and approximately $3.88 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for about $81.72 or 0.00172445 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Solana has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00052868 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00052870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.63 or 0.00760985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00099393 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

SOL is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 502,654,362 coins and its circulating supply is 290,803,329 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Solana is solana.com . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

