SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for 2.1% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bank Hapoalim BM owned about 0.13% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $18,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,388 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $679,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 32,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,667,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Johnson Rice upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $11.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.88. 26,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,990. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $377.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.97.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,827 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

