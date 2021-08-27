Solrise Finance (SLRS) Market Cap Reaches $12.86 Million

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $12.86 million and $843,590.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Solrise Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00054064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00127371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00153024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,790.64 or 0.99654953 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.90 or 0.00994491 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.15 or 0.06560819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Solrise Finance Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,957,344 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solrise Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solrise Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solrise Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solrise Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.