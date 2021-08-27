Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,331 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 13,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Enbridge by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 25,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

ENB opened at $38.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.38. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

