Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 191,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October accounts for approximately 0.9% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.32% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 47.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 155,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 50,030 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 90.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 47,256 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at $2,401,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at $2,358,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 35,626 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:POCT opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $29.28.

