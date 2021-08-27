Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,397 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,606 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,648 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,069 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,541 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.66.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

