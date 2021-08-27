Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 14,411 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,517 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,411 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

