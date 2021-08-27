Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,290 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in The Southern by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in The Southern by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,518,000 after purchasing an additional 516,261 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after acquiring an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus lifted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $67.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.52.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

