Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,846 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 0.9% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 148,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB opened at $108.42 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

