Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in International Business Machines by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $2,511,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

NYSE IBM opened at $138.78 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

