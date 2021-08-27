Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 65.5% during the second quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $603,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $106.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.99. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.04 and a 52 week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.