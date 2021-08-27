Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,434 shares during the quarter. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF comprises about 2.5% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 13.85% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $15,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALTL. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,445,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ALTL opened at $43.08 on Friday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.