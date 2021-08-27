Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,691 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 32,433 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 220,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,750,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,727,000 after acquiring an additional 412,258 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 651,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after acquiring an additional 76,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 297.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 89,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $20.72.

