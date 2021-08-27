Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.46 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,387,000 after purchasing an additional 524,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

NYSE:T opened at $27.02 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.