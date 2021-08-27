Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.29 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,971 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 224.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $115.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

