Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.85 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $92,372,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $109.97 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.32.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

