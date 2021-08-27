Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Invests $3.36 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.96% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEP. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.2% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 865,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,023.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 340,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 329,658 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 155,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 137,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67.

