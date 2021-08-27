Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 147,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 7.04% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 81.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 27.5% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.73. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

