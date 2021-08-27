Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $83.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.72.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.