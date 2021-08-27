Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,250 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,674 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after buying an additional 19,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $110,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $82.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.67. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

