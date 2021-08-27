Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. The Lovesac accounts for approximately 1.2% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.62% of The Lovesac worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Lovesac by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Lovesac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 176,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at $781,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Lovesac by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $56.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.74 million, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.45. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.22.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $343,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,868,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

