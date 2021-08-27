Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

NYSE C opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.65. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

