SONO One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.00 (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, SONO has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SONO has a total market cap of $11,246.87 and approximately $6.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONO coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SONO alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,949.00 or 0.99834269 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00041450 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010096 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $242.30 or 0.00494176 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.22 or 0.00363499 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.56 or 0.00861827 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00067716 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004719 BTC.

SONO Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The official website for SONO is sonohub.ru . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.