Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,894 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Southwestern Energy worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 19.7% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 264,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.21 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.