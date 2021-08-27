S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,502,000 after purchasing an additional 575,677 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after acquiring an additional 843,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,313,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,554 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $437.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $422.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $105.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $446.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

