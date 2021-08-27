Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $32,004.15 and $456.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00052802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00052677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.51 or 0.00753378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00100843 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

SPRKL is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,300 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

