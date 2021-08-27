SparksPay (SPK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last week, SparksPay has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $24,856.02 and $13.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000565 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,463,535 coins and its circulating supply is 10,349,769 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.