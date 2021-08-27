SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Position Boosted by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 8,954.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,778 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 2.8% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,759,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,448,000 after purchasing an additional 246,127 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 94.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 55,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.94. 46,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,154. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.93.

