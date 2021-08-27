SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 3.9% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned about 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Motco grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 7,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 110,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,034 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 626,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,864,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 136.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 122,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 70,434 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,584,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335,008. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $110.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.49.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

