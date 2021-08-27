SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $20,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,816,000 after buying an additional 90,911 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,393,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,064,000 after buying an additional 338,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $147,374,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $354.37. The company had a trading volume of 366,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,704. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $261.41 and a 1 year high of $356.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.36.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.