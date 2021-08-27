SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,218 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for 1.2% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned approximately 0.97% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $17,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,476,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,321,000 after purchasing an additional 710,573 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,876,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,857,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 426.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,686,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,171 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,713,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 557,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,825,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CWI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 97,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,484. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $30.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

