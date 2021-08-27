SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,758,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369,114 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.81% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $211,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.38. 12,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,183. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.97. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

