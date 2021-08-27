SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Boosted by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.9% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $52.85.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.