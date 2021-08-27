SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.18

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $90.18 and last traded at $90.18, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.32.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

