SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Bought by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 5,708.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Bank ETF accounts for 1.4% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM owned about 0.40% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $12,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KBE traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.91. 133,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,143. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

