SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,847 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.15% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $224,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.64. 22,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,351. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $89.02 and a twelve month high of $128.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.04.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

