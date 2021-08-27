SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 73,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,176,696 shares.The stock last traded at $78.33 and had previously closed at $78.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.20.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XHB. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.