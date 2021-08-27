SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Shares Purchased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,711 shares during the period. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 3.39% of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF worth $17,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $29,830,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NANR opened at $38.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $45.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.04.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.