SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 132,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,556,062 shares.The stock last traded at $82.29 and had previously closed at $79.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 373.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

