SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Acquired by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 143.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,286 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for 1.5% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.33% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $13,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRE. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,925,000 after buying an additional 1,863,993 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,847 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $107,599,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $104,511,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.4% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,769,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,948 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KRE traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,020,247. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.25.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

