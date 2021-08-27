SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Bought by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,286 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises 1.5% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.33% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $13,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $66.85. The company had a trading volume of 447,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,020,247. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.25. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

