SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Hits New 12-Month High at $203.86

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $203.86 and last traded at $203.28, with a volume of 596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.36.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

