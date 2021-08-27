Spectiv Price Tops $0.0001 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Spectiv coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Spectiv has a total market cap of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00052802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00052677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.51 or 0.00753378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00100843 BTC.

Spectiv (CRYPTO:SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

