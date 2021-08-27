Spectrum Management Group LLC Acquires 431 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $658.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $613.54. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $662.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

