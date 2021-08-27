Spectrum Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,482 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,631,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,273,000 after buying an additional 4,091,030 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,338,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 46,846 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period.

IYE stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.77. 1,777,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,121. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

